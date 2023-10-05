The former chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma to leave for New Delhi today to seek funds from Niti AaTripura government to launch e-bus, install 'Multimodal Intercharge' services in Agartalayog for the development of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

After a late-night meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday, Pradyot stated, "I met Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha regarding the development of TTAADC. Today, I will be heading to Delhi to seek funds for TTAADC from Niti Aayog. This meeting is not political; our primary agenda is the development of TTAADC. I will hold political meetings in Delhi, not in the state,"

Describing the meeting as fruitful, the royal scion mentioned, "The CM is a gentleman, and we had a very cordial conversation. I have submitted a file regarding the development of TTAADC, and he assured me that he will look into it. We've submitted over 100 projects to the Chief Minister. Thus far, we've received Rs 1.18 crore for road construction in TTAADC, but we need funding for extending roads over 960 km, for which NHIDCL or PWD support is necessary. In terms of healthcare, I've requested ambulances. While we've received some funds for salaries, we require more for development," he added.



Also read : Tripura government to launch e-bus, install 'Multimodal Intercharge' services in Agartala