Former Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Sarkar, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its attempts to implement 'One Nation, One Election', calling it a move to establish a one-party dictatorship in the country.

Addressing a Communist Party of India (M) party programme at Dharmanagar in the North District on December 31, Sarkar said that common people are suffering the most due to the high price rise. He questioned whether even BJP workers could sustain themselves under such conditions.

"The condition of health and education, which the Government should ensure for everyone, has deteriorated over the last 78 years. They are handing over these sectors to private companies. Prices of medicines are increasing. Using their money, BJP participates in elections. Pharmaceutical companies, who manufacture medicines, donate the majority of their funds to BJP for election purposes, and that is why the price of medicines is rising," Sarkar alleged.

He warned that 2025 is approaching like a storm for the people of Tripura.

"We must not remain silent. We should not sit alone at home. We must fight. These issues will create more problems. We, the CPIM, are trying to address such issues," said the CPIM leader.

He further reiterated that CPIM, in Kerala, Tripura, and West Bengal, formed governments and worked for the people by solving key issues without any assistance from the Centre.

"We must prepare for a movement in the coming year for our rights and to solve these problems. The new government has taken no effective steps and is now preoccupied with One Nation, One Election. In Tripura, people are not allowed to cast their votes. They are attempting to establish a one-party dictatorship in the country. However, we firmly believe that people will not support this move and will fight for the protection of democracy and the constitution.

"They are hatching conspiracies. They have destroyed the Election Commission, which now works under BJP's direction," he added.