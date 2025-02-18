Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, on February 18, criticised the principal Opposition party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), stating that the party is a different kind of species and will lose all seats in the coming days due to their undemocratic behavior.

Deb, who is also the former Chief Minister of Tripura, made the statement before chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Sonar Tori State Guest House in Agartala.

The MP stated that the DISHA meeting is conducted to follow up on central schemes implemented at the state level by the state government.

“This meeting is held once every three months. During the meeting, around 47 different schemes are reviewed to ensure proper implementation in the coming days and to assess whether the government or departments are facing any issues while executing these schemes. The main aim of the DISHA meeting is to implement the flagship schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within a stipulated timeframe. In the meeting, we set an agenda to complete the centrally sponsored schemes on time,” he said.

He further mentioned that opposition parties are invited to attend the meeting, but they choose not to participate.

“Whenever we ask the opposition party to join the meeting, they don’t come. They are a different species. They are now endangered, and in Tripura, they managed to win some seats due to Congress. However, in the coming days, these seats will also disappear due to their undemocratic behavior,” he added.