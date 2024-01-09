In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on January 11.

Sources from Tripura BJP have confirmed that the visit aims to energize the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral machinery and consolidate support in the northeastern state.

Ahead of the visit a series of meetings are underway in party level and minister levels as Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha holding a crucial meeting with the state BJP Chief Rajib Bhattacharjee, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other leaders.

"Shah's visit is part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the party's position in Tripura and set the tone for the upcoming polls. The Union Home Minister is expected to address public gatherings, interact with party workers, and hold crucial meetings with local leaders to assess the political landscape. However we are yet to receive his proper schedule ", the source added.