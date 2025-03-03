Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that BJP national leaders including All India National President JP Nadda and National General Secretary (Org) B.L. Santosh will be arriving on March 9 to attend the two-year celebration of the present state government at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

Addressing an organizational meeting on Monday evening, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha recalled how the CPI(M) and Congress tried to create confusion on March 2, the day election results were declared, by claiming that the BJP would not return to power.

However, he emphasized that people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the party's victory.

"We cannot forget that day. People have faith in us and in Prime Minister Modi, which is why they failed to defeat us, and we successfully formed the government. I extend my gratitude to everyone. On March 8, the cabinet was constituted, and since then, our government has been committed to serving the people by implementing various developmental initiatives," Dr. Saha stated.

He further mentioned that BJP leaders, including Morcha heads, MLAs, and Ministers, have been actively holding meetings across constituencies.

Announcing the upcoming visit of BJP National President JP Nadda, Dr. Saha said, "We have received confirmation that JP Nadda will arrive in Tripura on March 9 at 11 AM. The event will take place at Swami Vivekananda Maidan and conclude by 1:30 PM. This is indeed a matter of great joy for us."

The Chief Minister highlighted that the event will commemorate the two-year anniversary of the current BJP-led government.

"I also had discussions with National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh, and we received confirmation of his arrival this morning. Our party remains dedicated to development, and our focus is solely on progress. We have 56 booths, and it is crucial to ensure that everyone reaches the venue on time. The program's success depends on our collective efforts," he added.

Dr. Saha reiterated that in the past two years, the government has worked relentlessly to address various issues and achieve significant developmental milestones, which will be presented during the event.