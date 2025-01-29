Lucknow university introduces gold medal in Tripura CM Manik Saha's name
KGMU Lucknow honours Tripura CM Manik Saha with a gold medal for excellence in Dental Sciences. The annual award celebrates top students in oral and maxillofacial surgery.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on January 29, extended gratitude to Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) for introducing a gold medal in his name for meritorious students.
Taking to Facebook, the Tripura CM stated, "Nostalgic moment for me. King George's Medical University, Lucknow, my alma mater, has instituted a Gold Medal in my name for meritorious students excelling in Dental Sciences."
"I thank entire KGMU fraternity for this honour", he said in the post.
Saha, a renowned maxillofacial surgeon, had studied in King George's Medical University (KGMU). Maxillofacial surgery is a medical speciality that treats conditions affecting the face, neck, and jaw.
In a letter to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Prof. Ranjit Kumar Patil of KGMU said the award will be presented annually to the top-performing student in oral and maxillofacial surgery.
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