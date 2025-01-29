Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on January 29, extended gratitude to Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) for introducing a gold medal in his name for meritorious students.

Taking to Facebook, the Tripura CM stated, "Nostalgic moment for me. King George's Medical University, Lucknow, my alma mater, has instituted a Gold Medal in my name for meritorious students excelling in Dental Sciences."

"I thank entire KGMU fraternity for this honour", he said in the post.

Saha, a renowned maxillofacial surgeon, had studied in King George's Medical University (KGMU). Maxillofacial surgery is a medical speciality that treats conditions affecting the face, neck, and jaw.

In a letter to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Prof. Ranjit Kumar Patil of KGMU said the award will be presented annually to the top-performing student in oral and maxillofacial surgery.