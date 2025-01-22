Tripura Police arrested a man and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 25 lakh in Bagbassa, North District, near the Assam-Tripura interstate border.

Bagbassa Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Partha Deb, revealed that the arrest followed a late-night tip-off about a passenger Bolero car transporting a large consignment of Yaba tablets from Assam to Tripura.



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“Acting on the information, police personnel set up a naka point in the Bagbassa area. Upon intercepting the vehicle, we discovered around 10,000 Yaba tablets hidden in a secret chamber. The driver, Suman Mia, a resident of Dhanpur in Sepahijala District, was arrested,” said Deb.

The estimated value of the seized tablets is ₹25 lakh. Suman Mia has been produced in court, with police seeking his remand for further investigation.

This incident highlights ongoing efforts by Tripura Police to curb the trafficking of illicit drugs in the region.