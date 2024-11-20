The founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on November 20 appealed for peace in Manipur, condemning the ongoing violence in the state. He emphasised that the problem cannot be resolved by outsiders and must be addressed within the state, as it is hampering the future of the next generation.

In a video message, Pradyot said that a couple of days ago, he made a statement in which he condemned the brutal murder of a woman and a small child.

“While many people acknowledged that I was right, many of them have also asked why I didn’t condemn it earlier. I said it then, and I am saying it again: I condemned the murder of mother and the children on the 7th of November. Last year, two Kuki women were raped, and I was the first to condemn it. People are now saying that, as I am in an alliance with some political party, I have to keep quiet. No, I don’t need to keep quiet. My position doesn’t change because of an alliance. My position is consistent. Any sort of rape or murder can’t be justified. If you’re keeping quiet today, you are letting a monster out in your own society,” he said.

Pradyot pointed that he has observed a blame game in the Manipur issue.



“We are seeing a blame game: ‘You did it first, now I will do it again.’ This kind of attitude will only take us backward. Some people say, ‘Where is the Congress and BJP?’ Nobody from Delhi will come to save you. You’re the first one who has to save yourself. When the election results in Maharashtra are out, the country’s attention will be there. The media will focus there, and people will forget about us. If you think this problem will be solved by people from outside, then no—it has to be solved by us and within,” he said.

Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of Tripura, said, “The leaders, including those in the ruling and opposition parties in Manipur—where has their leadership gone? Where is your vision? Violence will never solve any problems; it will only take the future of our next generation backward. They are suffering. People whose houses are burnt are suffering. I appeal to everyone: let’s not fight in the name of religion, tribe, or community. If we want to be heard, economically developed, and stakeholders in India’s growth story it can only be possible through collective leadership and unity. All we want is peace and progress."