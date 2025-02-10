Security agencies, including the Customs Division, have arrested a Manipur resident and seized four pistols along with ammunition from his possession late Sunday evening at Shingicherra in Tripura’s Khowai district.

The accused was attempting to smuggle the arms and ammunition illegally into Bangladesh.

According to Tripura Police sources, officers of the Customs Division, Agartala, received intelligence about an individual from Manipur, allegedly part of a trans-boundary syndicate involved in arms and narcotics trafficking. The suspect was reported to be travelling aboard the Guwahati-Agartala Special train from Lumding to Agartala with illegal contraband.

"Upon developing and verifying the intelligence, officers of the Customs Division, Agartala, closely monitored the suspect’s movements. With the destination of the arms delivery uncertain, an intensive operation was launched. The suspect was successfully intercepted near Border Post Shingicherra, Khowai while attempting to smuggle the arms and ammunition across the international border into Bangladesh," a security source stated.



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During the operation, authorities recovered four pistols (.32mm) of Russian, US, and Indian make, 150 bullets (.32mm), and five magazines from the suspect’s possession.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The accused was subsequently arrested and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Khowai, who has remanded him to judicial custody.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network and identify any potential accomplices involved in the illegal arms trade.