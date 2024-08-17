As part of the nation-wide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the R.G. Kar Medical College tragedy, doctors and hospital staff across Tripura also joined the protest on Saturday by halting OPD services from the morning.

In line with the national strike, the IMA Tripura State Branch directed all private and government medical establishments to close non-essential services for 24 hours, from 6 AM on August 17 to 6 AM on August 18, while emergency services continued uninterrupted.



Across the state, doctors, medical staff, and hospital workers staged demonstrations, protesting the incident and demanding the arrest of the culprit.

Speaking with reporters, Dr. Damodar Chatterjee, President of the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) Teachers Forum and Ex-president of the IMA Tripura Branch, said that on August 9, a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College was raped and murdered. He described this as a barbaric incident that has sparked protests across the country, including in all medical colleges, hospitals, and other institutions.

“In solidarity with the victim, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to halt work for 24 hours. In G.B. Pant Hospital Agartala, as well as in other hospitals, primary healthcare centers, and other facilities, we have stopped OPD services, but emergency services remain open. Today, we will hold a protest rally in Agartala city, where all health workers will participate. We believe and hope that such incidents will not occur again and that the law will become more stringent. We want the main culprit to be put behind bars,” he told reporters.

He further mentioned that the AGMC Teachers Forum, Students Forum, IMA Tripura State Branch, and other private and government medical establishments have also joined the protest.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of G.B. Pant Hospital, who also participated in the protest, said, “This is a heinous and barbaric crime. We condemn it. Today, we have stopped all our work, but emergency services remain open because we have to continue caring for others. We protest and condemn this incident, and we demand strict action against the culprit. They should be put behind bars, and we also want speedy justice.”