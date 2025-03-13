A shocking incident from Tripura’s Khowai district has sparked widespread outrage after a disturbing video of a youth brutally killing a puppy surfaced on social media.

The viral clip has triggered massive resentment among the public, with netizens and animal rights activists demanding swift justice.

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das on Thursday strongly condemned the gruesome act and directed the Tripura Police to take immediate action to arrest the culprit without delay.

Following the incident, two animal rescue NGOs, Pawsome and K-Nine, lodged general diary (GD) entries at different police stations, seeking the immediate arrest of the accused.

Expressing his outrage on Facebook, Minister Das wrote, “A deeply disturbing video has come to my attention through social media, showing a heartless act of animal cruelty. An innocent puppy was brutally killed by a boy from Teliamura under Khowai district in the most inhumane manner. This is not just animal abuse—it’s pure evil. No living being deserves such brutality.”

Condemning the act, he further stated, “I strongly condemn this act and instruct the Police Authority of Tripura to take immediate action and ensure the culprit is arrested without delay.”

The incident has ignited widespread anger both online and offline, with calls for strict action against the perpetrator.