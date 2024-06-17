Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the disbursement of over Rs 48.95 crore to more than 2.5 lakh farmers in Tripura under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The announcement came on the Prime Minister's first day in office for his third consecutive term.

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed that each beneficiary farmer will receive Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

Nath stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the disbursement of Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme. He mentioned that this will benefit 2,52,907 farmers in Tripura, with a total of Rs 48.95 crore being transferred to their accounts.

The minister further provided a district-wise breakdown of the beneficiaries, with North Tripura district receiving the highest allocation of Rs 9.68 crore for 48,446 farmers.

"In the Dhalai district, 36,776 farmers will get Rs 7.35 crore, in the Gomati district, 31,592 farmers will receive Rs 6.31 crore, in the Khowai district, 28,838 farmers will get Rs 5.76 crore, in the Sepahijala district, 30,008 farmers will receive Rs 6.16 crore, in South district, 33,350 farmers will receive Rs 6.67 crore, in Unakoti district, 17,084 farmers will get Rs 3.41 crore, and in West Tripura district, 18,701 farmers will receive Rs 3.74 crore," Nath said.

Since its launch in December 2018, the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme has benefited 11 crore farmers across the country, with Tripura alone receiving a total of Rs 687.43 crore until the 16th instalment.

The Prime Minister's visit to Varanasi on June 18 will mark the release of the 17th instalment, where he will also award certificates to over 30,000 self-help groups designated as "Krishi Sakhis."