By the end of October Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura to inaugurate Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses beside few other projects, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said here on October 18.

Five months ahead of the crucial assembly elections the visit of the PM to Tripura is very significant as to is likely to give some new announcements during his tour.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of inauguration programme of the Aurobindo Degree College - the first state government run English medium general college here this afternoon the CM also informed that during his NE tour the PM would also visit Arunachal Pradesh.

He added that the PM is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on either of October 27 or 28th.

Saha said, "We just have the information that our honourable Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura during the 27th and 28th of this month.



If he goes to Arunachal Pradesh first, he will come here on the 28th. If he comes to Tripura first, he will come here on the 27th then will go to Arunachal later.”

“The Prime Minister is coming here for Griha Pravesh or inauguration of the houses which have been completed under PMAY."

According to official data, of the total sanctions, 2.2 lakh some 1.26 lakh houses have been already completed under the PMAY in Tripura.