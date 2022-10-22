Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 22 confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to visit the state on October 27 or October 28.

Confirming the same, the Prime Minister’s Office reported that PM Modi’s scheduled visit to Tripura has been postponed, adding, ''The next updated date for Modi’s visit to Tripura will be communicated to the Tripura government''.

PM Modi was slated to visit Tripura on October 27 and 28 and hold a public rally. A series of other foundation stone laying ceremonies of multiple projects also scheduled as per the itinerary.

Notably, Tripura is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections expected to take place in the first half of next year.

Five months ahead of the crucial assembly elections the visit of the PM to Tripura is very significant as to is likely to give some new announcements during his tour.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration programme of the Aurobindo Degree College - the first state government-run English medium general college here this afternoon the CM also informed that during his NE tour the PM would also visit Arunachal Pradesh.

He added that the PM is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on either of October 27 or 28th.

"We just have the information that our honourable Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura during the 27th and 28th of this month. If he goes to Arunachal Pradesh first, he will come here on the 28th. If he comes to Tripura first, he will come here on the 27th then will go to Arunachal later,” he added.

The Prime Minister is coming here for Griha Pravesh or the inauguration of the houses which have been completed under PMAY, he said.