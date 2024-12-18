The founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on December 18, criticised student advisors of the current Bangladeshi regime for making provocative statements against India.

He stated that a country unable to honor its founding father, like Sheikh Mujib, is heading down the wrong path.

Pradyot further remarked that for every provocative statement made by the Gung Ho student advisors of the current Bangladeshi regime regarding India, they are essentially digging their own grave.

“Yes, India’s intention in 1971 was to break Pakistan into two, and we did it despite America being on Pakistan's side. Today, Bangladesh is weaker than Pakistan was in 1971, while India is a much stronger country than it was then. The protection of minorities is important, and if required, we will go out of our way to empower them within the country, both morally and financially. A country that cannot honour its founding father, like Sheikh Mujib, is heading down the wrong path,” he added.