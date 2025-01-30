The Tipra Motha Party, which is now in alliance with the BJP in Tripura and also ruling the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), has demanded direct funding from the Centre for the district council.

After attending a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission, led by its chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, the Member of the District Council and Founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, said that the district council has so far been receiving only 1.7% of the state budget.

“Today, we held a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission, where we suggested direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

As per the Government of India’s provision in Article 280, the Centre has to provide us with direct funding.

Around 68% of Tripura falls under TTAADC areas, yet we are receiving only about 1.7% of the state budget. This is what we discussed, and let's see what happens and what report they submit before the Government of India,” he added.