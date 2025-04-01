The Royal Scion and Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on April 1 strongly criticized the statement of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, over his statement on the Northeast states and urged the Government of India to take action from a position of strength.

"Seven states of India, the eastern part of India, called the seven sisters... they are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," Yunus said in a video.

Sharply reacting to the statement, Pradyot said that he heard Muhammad Yunus' remarks made in China, calling it a direct threat to the Northeast.

"He asked China to invest in Bangladesh, questioning what the Northeast and India would do. I want to tell the Government of India that unless we change our position and adopt an alternative strategy, this country and this man will continue to threaten us. If we want to engage with our neighbors, we must do it from a position of strength. Look at Trump and Putin—when they negotiate with their neighbors, they do so from a position of strength," he said.

Pradyot further stated that India is trying to manage this interim government.



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"Bangladesh will not change, neither its people nor its government. Bangladesh was our friend, but our real friends were a family in Bangladesh—Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and now his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, who is in alliance with India. The Government of India must take a stand. How long will you remain silent?" Debbarma questioned.

He pointed out that Bangladesh also has indigenous communities, including Chakma, Manipuri, Garo, and Khasi, who are not happy.

"History remembers what happened in 1947 in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Even today, many of our indigenous people are still living there, and yet Yunus is threatening us. The Government of India must prepare a Plan B. Bangladesh will not change. A section of people from Tripura, belonging to CPIM, have forgotten what happened in Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Comilla, and Sylhet in the 1980s and 1990s, and even today, such incidents continue," said Pradyot.

He urged the Government of India to recognize the threat posed by Bangladesh regarding the Chicken’s Neck corridor.

"The statement of Muhammad Yunus is very dangerous for the Northeast of India. Do not take his threat lightly. We have to respond with strength and integrity. As Tiprasa, we are ready. The Tiprasa people living in Bangladesh stand with us. Just give the order—we are ready," he added.