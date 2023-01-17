The Opposition in Tripura is furious over Tripura's Minister of Law ." Ratan Lal Nath made a controversial remark while criticising the opposition." Ratan Lal Nath said "Rinse mouths with cow urine before talking about democracy."

"Before discussing democracy, the opposing parties ought to urinate on a cow. Aside from causing violence and turmoil during their previous tenure in Tripura, " The state Law Minister said.

The Minister was making reference to Dr. Ajay Kumar, general secretary of the Congress, who recently said that all anti-BJP parties needed to unite behind one platform to "revive democracy and the Constitution."

Earlier on January 14, Dr Ajay Kumar visited the CPI(M) state headquarters at Melarmath in Agartala and started discussions for an anti-BJP front ahead of the Assembly polls this year.

Dr Ajay Kumar said all parties against the BJP should come together for the polls since the saffron party worked like a “goonda gang” in Tripura. “We are against the BJP. We shall request everyone to join us. But those not coming with us will have to answer if there are efforts going on to strengthen the BJP. There’s a big challenge in front of the people of Tripura. Let people decide whether they want jobs, peace or hooliganism… Tripura needs to be saved and people need to be saved from hooliganism,” he said.

Asked if there are chances that the prospective partners would try to dominate each other, especially since the CPI(M) has had higher Assembly representation over the past several elections, Dr Ajay Kumar said, “There is no question of dominating among brothers. We shall work with each other. Who will dominate between IPFT and BJP! These are not relevant.”