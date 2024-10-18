Director of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, Suman Chandra, during a meeting held at the Tripura Secretariat, advised officials of the concerned department to resolve issues related to the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM Kusum Scheme within the specified time frame.

She made these remarks during a meeting about the progress and implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the PM Kusum Scheme in Tripura, focusing on the current status, future work plans, and various new initiatives under these programmes.

During the discussion, Director Chandra emphasised that renewable energy will be the country's future in the coming years, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised power generation through renewable energy sources. Public awareness about the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM Kusum Scheme should be increased throughout the state. The implementation of these projects must be carried out with specific objectives in mind."

She also urged the officials to address the challenges faced during the execution of these projects within the given time limit.

Further, Director Chandra highlighted the importance of educating the public about the advantages of these schemes so that the benefits reach every citizen. She stressed the need for a swift completion of processes such as customer registration, installation, inspection, and subsidy disbursement through the MNRE portal to facilitate efficient project implementation.

During the meeting, Deputy General Manager of Tripura State Electricity Corporation, Sujata Sarkar, briefed the director on the state's current progress in implementing the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The status of the PM Kusum project was also discussed.