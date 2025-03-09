Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, March 9 slammed the CPI(M) and Congress for destroying the state for the last 35 years and said that the people of the state experienced real freedom only after the BJP formed the government.



Tripura Chief Minister said this while addressing a massive gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, marked the two-year celebration of the BJP-led government in the state.

The event was attended by BJP National President JP Nadda.



Expressing gratitude, Dr. Saha said, “I sincerely thank BJP National President JP Nadda for being present at this grand event. I also extend my appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership our government is working tirelessly. I am grateful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is due to PM Modi’s vision that we have been freed from the misrule of the 35-year-long CPI(M) regime.”



Lashing out at the opposition, he said, “The CPI(M) is the root of terrorism, murder, violence, and unrest. Congress, too, was no different, as their rule was marked by corruption and lawlessness. Now, they speak of democracy, but where was democracy during their tenure? Under the CPI(M) government, two journalists were murdered, and the CBI is investigating the cases. I am hopeful that the culprits will soon be behind bars. The state also witnessed the riots of the 1980s under their rule.”



Dr. Saha accused CPI(M) and Congress of misleading people with falsehoods and highlighted the BJP government’s achievements over the past seven years. “Our budget has doubled, and Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development. Without robust infrastructure, investors will not come, and economic growth will be hindered. Tripura’s per capita income has risen, and our GSDP has improved. The law and order situation has significantly strengthened, and connectivity has developed. Peace has been restored, and Tripura is now a terrorism-free state,” he stated.



He also praised the ‘HIRA’ model introduced by PM Modi, emphasizing its impact on highways, internet, railways, and airport connectivity. Additionally, he announced that 33% reservation for women in government jobs has been implemented, with recruitment being conducted transparently. “In the coming days, 8,000 more jobs will be provided,” he assured.



Referring to the 2023 Assembly Election, Dr. Saha remarked that despite CPI(M) and Congress forming an alliance to create issues, the BJP secured victory once again, thanks to the leadership of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda.