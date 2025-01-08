Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Tripura Police, Krishnendu Chakravertty, on Wednesday, underscored the pivotal role of teachers in curbing drug abuse among students through vigilance and proactive engagement.

Chakravertty who is a DIG for Crime and Intelligence said this while inaugurating a one-day mega blood donation camp and a two-day health camp at PM-SHRI Sekerkote Higher Secondary School in the Sepahijala District.

Highlighting the significance of blood donation, he remarked, “A physically fit individual can donate blood two to three times a year. Events like these inspire students to embrace blood donation as a noble cause. Such initiatives are unparalleled, and I encourage everyone, especially the youth, to cultivate an interest in blood donation.”



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Turning his attention to the growing concern of drug abuse, the DIG stressed, “The drug menace is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. Teachers must play a proactive role by closely observing their students, as this vigilance can help address the problem early. Parents and teachers are often the first to detect psychological changes in children caused by drug use. Additionally, we have a dedicated team actively raising awareness about this issue.”

The DIG commended the school for organizing such a commendable event and urged the community to actively participate in similar initiatives. “Together, we can foster a healthier and more informed society,” he concluded.