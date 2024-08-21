A landslide triggered by continuous rainfall in Tripura's Devipur ADC village claimed the lives of three family members on August 20, leaving one other injured. The victims were identified as Trisankar Chakma, his wife Ranjani Chakma, and their 12-year-old daughter, Mita Chakma. The family of four was trapped under the debris when the landslide struck their home.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha convened an urgent review meeting earlier on Tuesday to assess the state's flood situation. The meeting focused on evaluating the current conditions and implementing measures to manage the impact of the ongoing heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that relief efforts reach those affected without delay.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tripura for the next two days due to a low-pressure system over central Bangladesh. The IMD has also warned of potential flash floods, poor visibility, and further landslides in vulnerable areas.

An advisory has been issued urging residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain cautious and avoid travel to waterlogged regions.