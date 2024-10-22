Security agencies at Agartala Railway Station detained three Rohingya and two Bangladeshi nationals in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking on the issue, Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Tapas Das, stated that late last night they received information indicating that some Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals would arrive at Agartala Railway Station to leave the state.

“Based on the tip-off, GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and BSF personnel, dressed in civilian clothes, waited at the station. When the individuals arrived, we detained five of them. Initially, they claimed to be Indian nationals, but after interrogation, they admitted that three of them are Rohingya and two are Bangladeshi. They had entered the state illegally,” he said.



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The OC informed that the Rohingya nationals intended to travel to Hyderabad, while the Bangladeshi nationals planned to go to Mumbai.

“We have seized Bangladeshi currency, documents, and some mobile phones. We will present them in court to seek police remand for further interrogation,” he added.