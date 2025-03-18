Tripura’s Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police, Bijoy Debbarma, on Tuesday stated that he has closed and suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Tripura Police, along with a Constable and a Special Police Officer (SPO), following a series of allegations against them.





Speaking on the matter, SP Bijoy Debbarma said that an inquiry was conducted, which revealed gross negligence in their duties.





“We have conducted an inquiry and found serious negligence in their duty. As a result, we have closed and suspended ASI Vivekananda Debbarma, along with Constable Badura Debbarma. Additionally, SPO Partha Das has also been closed. There were serious allegations against them. As a senior officer, the ASI should have taken responsibility and controlled the situation. Due to negligence, we have taken this action, and departmental proceedings will now follow,” he said.





Meanwhile, sources stated that the SP has taken action against them after allegations include taking a bribe from a person at night in the Bishramganj area of Tripura’s Sepahijala District while conducting vehicle checks.