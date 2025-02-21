Tipra Motha Party founder, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on February 21, urged his party workers to take a stand against those involved in corruption using the name of the party.

In a voice note, Pradyot stated that a section of Tipra Motha workers is actively working in the field to curb corruption.

“I want to ask my warriors—my name is being tarnished, and you people are sitting idle. If you don’t have credibility or honesty, no matter how much money you earn, you will not find happiness. I urge everyone to fight against corruption. Corruption will create massive problems for our people and for the society,” said Pradyot.

Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of the state, pointed out that if everyone remains silent after witnessing corruption, it will not be helpful, as it will ultimately harm the indigenous community.

“I want to request everyone not to support those who are engaging in corruption in the name of Tipra Motha. Everybody must fight against this. I am fighting for you people in Delhi. Everyone must fight against such activities for the betterment of our community,” he added.

Pradyot’s message came soon after a video went viral on social media, in which two of his party workers were seen catching a government employee allegedly taking a bribe from a man.