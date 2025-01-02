Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar today, January 2 claimed that the touch of change is being felt in the politics of Tripura, as evidenced by the increasing number of participants in various rallies and meetings of the CPI(M).

“The touch of change is being felt in the politics of Tripura. The number of participants in various rallies, meetings of the CPI(M) is an example of this because people have understood that they cannot fall into the trap of the BJP government anymore,” said Former Chief Minister and Politburo member Manik Sarkar at a public meeting organized at Agartala Town Hall today in protest against the insulting comments made against Dr. BR Ambedkar.

He also called for a massive protest demanding change in the government across the state.

Sarkar noted that the number of participants in various rallies of the CPI(M) is gradually increasing.

“From this, it is clear that there is a touch of change in the politics of Tripura. This is because the people of Tripura have understood that the RSS-led BJP government is misleading them. They have not fulfilled their election promises yet. They thought that people would be attracted to the BJP government by preparing a clever election manifesto, but that conspiracy did not benefit them much,” said Sarkar.

According to Sarkar, even though the BJP government at the center is in power, it is not able to solve the problems of various states.

“Because the government is not helping them fulfill their promises. Standing at that place, the Union Finance Minister, during the election rally in Tripura, promised that the central government would provide financial assistance. However, nothing has happened because their only goal was to mislead the people and somehow get into parliament,” said Sarkar.

He also said that the BJP government is not fulfilling a single promise made in 2018.

“The BJP had promised that the government employees would be given the Seventh Pay Commission if they came to power. And this was the desire of the government employees and their family members at that time. But till now, the BJP government has not implemented the Seventh Pay Commission. Moreover, in 2018, the BJP government had promised to provide a regular wage of Rs. 300. It has not fulfilled that yet. Now the regular wage in Tripura has become Rs. 240. Therefore, I appeal to the people not to be easily misled,” he said.

Criticizing the BJP, Sarkar said that when the people understand that they should not fall into the trap of the BJP government, the fight for changing the government gains momentum.

“This fight should be strengthened in the coming days without falling into the trap of greed and lust. The government must create a storm of change throughout the state,” he added.