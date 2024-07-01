The Government Railway Police in Agartala has detained 39 Bangladeshi nationals and five Indian touts in the last month, with 11 more detained on Monday from Agartala Railway Station, including children.

Speaking with reporters, Tapas Das, Officer-In-Charge of the Government Railway Police, said that late Sunday night, they received a tip-off about illegal Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station who were planning to travel to various destinations.

“We have detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals along with their children. According to preliminary interrogation, they entered Tripura illegally and without valid documents. They wanted to travel to various destinations by train. We have detained them and filed a case against them. We will produce them before the court,” said the OC.

He further informed that last month the GRP detained 39 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, and also detained five Indian touts.

“We are interrogating the Indian touts to find out more evidence,” he added.



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