Tripura Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), apprehended 12 Bangladeshi nationals in Agartala city on Saturday night. The detained individuals, comprising 9 males and 3 females, were found to have entered India through various border areas surrounding Agartala.

According to a Tripura Police source who chose to remain anonymous, the joint operation targeted multiple locations across the city. "The raids led to the detention of 12 Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed into Tripura illegally. We have also seized Bangladeshi currency from their possession," the source revealed.

The detained individuals have been charged and presented before the court, with the police seeking remand for further investigation.