As many as 15 persons sustained injuries after a passenger vehicle turned turtle at Kanchanpur sub-division under North District on Friday.

As per sources, around 10 AM, the vehicle, carrying passengers from Komfui Village, lost control and overturned in the Dahrampara area of Dashda Kanchanpur of the district.

The accident left 15 passengers injured, including a minor.



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The injured have been identified as Beka Tripura, 30, Khabari Tripura, 45, Dhanantari Tripura, 30, Dibaranya Tripura, 45, Ravi Kumar Tripura, 68, Balika Tripura, 26, Kasbalangti Tripura, 14, Siraman Tripura, 13, Ratanmala Tripura, 50, Sumit Reang, driver, 62, Gunu Sen Tripura, 62 while four others whose identities are yet to be confirmed.

“The injured were initially rushed to Dashda Primary Health Center, where doctors provided preliminary treatment. However, 12 individuals with severe injuries were referred to Kanchanpur Subdivisional Hospital, with one critically injured passenger referred to Dharmanagar District Hospital for advanced care. Currently, 11 victims are undergoing treatment at Kanchanpur Hospital”, said the sources.