In continuation of series of successful operations in its fight against drugs, Assam Rifles in a joint operations with the Customs Department once again successfully seized 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 4.8 crore in Jogendra Nagar in Agartala city on Friday late night.

As per Assam Rifles the Operation also resulted in apprehension of two individuals and seizure of a Maruti XL-6.



"Based on credible information, an operation was swiftly launched by Assam Rifles and the seized contrabands alongwith the two individuals and Maruti XL-6 were handed over to Police Department for further investigation and legal proceedings. The operation's success underscores the fact that Assam Rifles continues to remain highly committed in its fight against drugs and illegal smuggling of contrabands", the Press Release reads.

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