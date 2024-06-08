Tripura Police on Friday late night detained two Rohingya nationals from the Ambassa subdivision under Khowai District.

According to police at around 9 PM one electric auto was approaching Ambassa.

"So when we signalled the auto to stop at a naka checking point, among three persons who were inside the auto, one person escaped from the spot while we detained the rest of the two", said the Police.

During interrogation, they have revealed that they are Rohingya nationals. "We will produce them before the court today seeking police remand", said police.



Also Read: NIA nabs key accused in trafficking ring of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas via northeastern borders

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on May 28 apprehended Jalil Miah, a pivotal figure in a sprawling racket involving the trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas through the porous north-eastern borders.

The arrest of Miah, a resident of Tripura, followed a series of raids conducted by the NIA team on his hideout, marking another success in the agency's relentless efforts to dismantle the nefarious network.

Miah, who had been absconding since November 2023, was among the ten individuals for whom the NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to their capture in February this year. His arrest comes after the agency had previously apprehended 33 individuals in connection with the case (RC-01/2023/NIA-GUW), which was initially registered by the Assam Special Task Force (STF) in March 2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act 1967.