As many as 25 persons who are residents of various places in Tripura were arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2022 and 2023.

A data from the Tripura Legislative Assembly said that as per the available records of the Tripura Police Department, 25 accused persons residents of Tripura have been arrested by NIA from 2022 to 2024.

The report said that the persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking cases from 2022 and 2023.



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The report further informed that in 2022 as many as 11 persons were arrested while in 14 persons were arrested.

Among the persons arrested 4 persons were arrested from Unakoti, 8 from West District, 12 persons arrested from Sepahijala and 1 from South District.