In yet another war against drugs, the Agartala police in two separate incidents, arrested three drug dealers in the capital city along with brown sugar, besides arresting two Bangladeshi citizens staying here without valid documents, police said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar sub-division, Ajay Kumar Das, who led both operations on October 17, informed that the first operation was conducted by the West Agartala police station jointly with Ramnagar and Battala town outposts.

The team arrested two drug peddlers namely Kudduch Miah of Bhati Abhoynagar and Maman Miah of Rajnagar and seized brown sugar from their possession.

While in the second incident was conducted by the East Agartala police along with the staff of East Agartala Women police station who raided the house of one Sushir Kumar Banik and detained his son Somnath Banik along with vials of brown sugar and Indian-made foreign liquor.

Police are interrogating all three and a separate specific case is being registered against them under NDPS Act.

All three shall be produced before the court on Tuesday with a request for police remand to further investigate and interrogate them in order to arrest the entire drug racket.

Again the two Bangladesh citizens detained from the Battala area who could not provide any valid documents of their entry into Indian territory and have been identified as Kamruzz Zaman and Hafiz Sardar.

A specific case has been registered against them for violation of the Passport Act.