A total of 95 property offenders and 54 smugglers have been apprehended in the last three months, said a top police official on October 28.

“During the last three months, police have arrested over 95 property offenders in the State. Efforts of the Police to identify the miscreants and arrest the involved offenders, especially in property offences are continuing. Senior formations are regularly monitoring the situation,'' said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury while addressing a press conference at Tripura Police Headquarters.



''We hope that with the help of the general public police will be able to control the situation strong-handedly. The measures being taken to control property offence incidents are continuing”, he added.

He further said that due to sincere efforts made by Tripura police, property offenses have drastically come down.

Commenting on the anti-narcotics drive, Chowdhury informed that a total of 38 cases have been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and a total of 54 persons have been arrested.

“Special Anti Narcotics drive by Tripura Police is continuing all over the State and during this drive conducted this month, police seized 2245 Kgs of Ganja, 256 gm of Heroine, 1911 bottles of contraband cough syrup, and 2464 numbers of yaba tablets. In this connection total of 38 (thirty-eight) cases have been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and a total of 54 persons were arrested. This special drive will continue and shall be intensified in the coming days to ensure drug-free”, he said.

Apart from that, the police have also collected Rs 60 lakh as fine money under various sections of the MV Act this month.