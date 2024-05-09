Tripura's Food and Civil Supply Minister and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury stated on Thursday that the state government is in constant communication with Indian Oil and the Ministry of Railways to address the fuel crisis prevailing in the state.



Following a recent derailment incident between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao in Assam, disruptions in goods trains have worsened the fuel crisis in Tripura. However, restoration efforts are currently underway.



In a video message, Minister Chowdhury explained that the railway track was destroyed in the Jatingra area of Assam due to a natural disaster, severely impacting the movement of goods trains into Tripura.



"As a result, a crisis has arisen in various petrol pumps, causing confusion among the people. I appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. Myself and officials from the food department are in constant contact with Indian Oil officials, working on resolving this issue promptly. The problem of petrol and diesel scarcity will soon be resolved. The government is taking all necessary measures," said the Minister.



The Minister further informed that the Chief Minister has also engaged with the Ministry of Railways to expedite the resolution of the railway issue, and he himself is closely monitoring the situation.



"In addition, due to the disruption of good trains, there are some people who are working to increase the prices of essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, and oils and other things. I urge vendors to refrain from increasing prices, as legal action will be taken otherwise," he added.