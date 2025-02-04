Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate Tripura’s job offer distribution programme virtually on Wednesday, February 5 as the state government prepares to hand out appointment letters to 2,806 candidates selected for various government departments.

The event, scheduled at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, will be presided over by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Several state ministers, including Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, are expected to be in attendance alongside Chief Secretary JK Sinha and other senior officials.

The selected candidates have been recruited through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) for positions such as Pharmacists (Allopathy, Homeopathy, and Ayurveda) under the Health Department, Lab Technicians, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in different government departments.

Officials have instructed all selected candidates to report at Swami Vivekananda Maidan by 12:30 pm with their original documents, photo ID, and recruitment exam admit card. Other attendees have been requested to reach the venue by 3:30 pm.

This large-scale recruitment drive marks a significant step in Tripura’s efforts to strengthen its workforce across key government sectors.