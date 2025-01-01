The Tripura government will hold the Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit - Sharing Ideas, Shaping a Prosperous Tripura on January 9. The initiative aims to bring back the people of Tripura living outside the state for the welfare and development of the region.

A Tripura government official said that the summit is a premier gathering aimed at fostering meaningful dialogue with the distinguished expatriates who have made significant achievements in their respective fields.

“This is for the first time such things are going to happen in the state. Scheduled to take place on January 9, this event underscores the potential of collaborative efforts to envision and realise a prosperous Tripura”, said the official.

He said that the government is trying to bring the top 10 toppers of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education who are doing well in their services and staying outside of the state or in a foreign country.

“The primary objective of the summit is to engage with the sons and daughters of the soil, leveraging their experiences, expertise, and networks to contribute towards the state's socio economic development. The event seeks to create a platform for exchange, where ideas are shared, innovative solutions are proposed, and a collective roadmap for Tripura's progress is crafted”, the official said.

Speaking about the expected outcomes, the official said that the summit will result in a compilation of actionable ideas and strategies to propel Tripura’s growth, strengthen engagement and commitment from the Tripuri diaspora to state-building initiatives, and establish a network to facilitate knowledge transfer and investment in key development sectors.

“The Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit is more than just an event—it is a movement to unite the aspirations of Tripura’s global community towards a shared vision of prosperity. By bringing together visionaries and policymakers, the summit aims to chart a transformative path for the state, rooted in collaboration, innovation, and pride in Tripura’s rich heritage,” he added.