The All Tripura Areca Nut Growers Union (ATAGU) has demanded to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to take urgent and effective steps for the transit of the areca nut crop into Assam with the concerned state officials.

In a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha President, Lalrawntlinga Sailo and Secretary, Reuben Ranglong of the union said the livelihood of areca nut growers of about 7000 households in Tripura has been shattered as the market of the crop has been put off since the start of the restriction imposed by Assam Government on the transit of areca nut notwithstanding the 'Place of Origin Certificate' validating authenticity of the crop source.

"Manifestation of farmers' apprehension and frustration in the form of National Road blockade calling for authorities intervention still remains unsettled. The plight of the farmers is progressively devastating as many are already in indebtedness, about to revert their children's enrolment from school or colleges, calling off life events including marriage, unapproachability of medical facilities, etc, the implication of this financial stress is a serious matter of concern for the society, and is escalating", the letter reads.

They have demanded that the Tripura Government take urgent and effective steps for the transit of the areca nut crop into Assam with the concerned state.

"To establish an institutional mechanism for areca nut trading system for the prospective areca nut market. The Central government to adopt Minimum Support Price for areca nut crop to encourage the farmers and to save them from distress sales like the ongoing adversity", the letter reads.

They have also demanded indemnity and support of the distressing farmers at their all-time low in terms of monetary or any form of provision.

"The All Tripura Arecanut Growers' Union (ATGU) condemns the practice of Assam police/government which is unethical, anti-farmer, anti-public and anti-national. This has brought of about an economic meltdown in the areca nut growers community, and deeply traumatizes the lives of farmers whose life-long investments rest on the areca nut plantation. ATGU is deeply saddened by the fate of farmers who have no other source of income, and are just a step away from destitution. In view of all these implications, ATGU would strife for the dignity and survival of the farmers until the current crisis is resolved, and would endure all sorts of pain for the farmers until their suffering is subject to address", the letter added.

Meanwhile, the areca nut growers called to blockade roads and government offices on November 27 they called for an indefinite strike in Jampui Hills as they were unable to sell the areca nut.