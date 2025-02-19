Tripura's elementary education department issued show cause notices to at least 20 school teachers, including one headmistress and four teachers in charge, for their alleged negligence in duty in Khowai and West Tripura districts.

Separate notices were issued to all the teachers on Monday.

In the show cause notices issued by the Director of the Elementary Education department, N C Sarma, it is said that during a surprise visit by the inspection team on February 12, it was found that the teachers in charge of Moharbari Senior Basic School in Teliamura subdivision and three other teachers were "resting" in the staff room, while the students were found in the playground during school hours.

Furthermore, following the investigation, it was revealed that 16 other teachers were absent without any authorisation in Khowai district schools. Moreover, authorities had also manipulated the attendance records in order to align with mid-day meal reports.

Folowing the revelations, Director Sarma went on to demand explanations from implicated staff urging justification of their actions and to avoid disciplinary measures. (With PTI inputs)