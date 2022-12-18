Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tripura is becoming the gateway of International Trade for the Northeast region and for the entire country, here in Agartala on December 18.

Addressing a massive gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan this evening, PM Modi said that Tripura is making rapid strides in infrastructure development.

“Now North East through Tripura is becoming the gateway of international trade as well as a gateway for relations with other countries. The Agartala-Akhaura railway link will open a new route for trade. MBB Airport is now also an international airport that helps to connect with other countries. Now Tripura is expanding in logistic hubs”, said PM.

PM Modi said that his government is laying emphasis not only on physical and digital infrastructure but also on social infrastructure.

On the Adivasi community, PM Modi claimed that the Govt realizes the importance of the Adivasi community.

“We have given priority to the issue related to the tribal community. The government realizes the importance of the Adivasi community. That is why 15th November was celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav divas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda The Govt is dedicated to the improvement of the lives of Janjatiya communities. The budget which used to be Rs 21,000 crore is now Rs 88,000 crore”, he said.

He claimed that within the last 8 years many National highways have been constructed in the North East sector. Many rural areas are also connected by roads.

“The roadways network and the newly established air space in the North East will boost Inter-state connectivity and also push the exports of NE products throughout the world. Development should not be limited to the inauguration of various projects. For us, development means the consistent speed of achieving targets”, said PM Modi.

During the event, PM Modi inaugurated ‘Griha Prabesh’ of 1 lakh 51 thousand 19 beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 54, 526 beneficiaries of PMAY-Urban, the inauguration of a state institution of hotel management at Ananda Nagar in Agartala, Widening of Agartala bypass road that connects NH08 and first-ever Agartala government dental college.

PM Modi also laid foundation stones for 32 roads of 232 km in length under PMGSY III, and 112 road projects of 542 km in length.

On the Dental College, PM Modi said, “Today Tripura got its first Dental College and more than 2 lakh poor families are getting Griha Pravesh. I congratulate the people of Tripura for this. The development projects inaugurated today will boost connectivity, increase employment opportunities and improve the education system”.

He also lashed out at the then-left-front government and said, “Earlier days Tripura was known for only two things which are election and violence but now Tripura is known for its cleanliness, infrastructural development, houses, connectivity. Development was stopped during the then government”.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the government is working to make women self-reliant and for which the number of SHG groups increased nine times.

During the event Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, MoS Pratima Bhoumik, and MP Rebati Tripura was present.

Also read: Tripura: PM Modi inaugurates Agartala Government Dental College