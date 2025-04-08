The Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing in Tripura has rejected allegations from the CPI(M)’s youth wing about rising unemployment in the state, labeling them as “baseless and politically motivated.”

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters in Agartala on Tuesday, Sushanta Deb, BJP MLA and president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, accused the Left of deliberately misleading young people and distorting facts to target the state government.

Deb’s comments were a direct response to a press meet held by the Left youth wing a day earlier, where concerns were raised about growing joblessness, lack of job regularisation in government departments, and increasing drug abuse among the youth.

Calling the opposition’s claims an attempt to “confuse the youths,” Deb said, “The then erstwhile Left Front government only made the youth walk in processions, rallies in the name of employment. They had no intention of providing jobs. In contrast, the BJP is committed to transparency in recruitment and has created a system that supports the unemployed through real infrastructure and opportunities.”

He further alleged that during the CPI(M)’s rule between 2002 and 2010, the government failed to offer any meaningful employment to young job seekers. “The frustration of the Left is evident in their lies. They are unable to accept the progress being made under the BJP government,” he added.

Deb also pointed to several ongoing state initiatives aimed at generating employment and enhancing skills among young people, asserting that the BJP government is focused on long-term, development-driven solutions rather than political optics.