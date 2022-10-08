The ruling BJP in Tripura announced a 16-member election management committee with the party's state president Rajib Bhattacharjee as its head.

The state BJP unit on October 7 declared a 16-member election organizing committee under the leadership of its state president Rajib Banerjee.

The other members of the committee are Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik, MP Rebati Tripura, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Ratanlal Nath and Bhagaban Das both Ministers, state general secretary Phanindranath Sharma, general secretary Tinku Roy, Mahila Morcha chief Papia Datta, state general secretary Kishore Barma.

Meantime, Mahila Morcha leader Jharna Debbarma is a special member while national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra, national secretary Rituraj Sinha and central in charge of Tripura Dr Mahesh Sharma are special invitees.

This was informed by BJP Tripura spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

Though the assembly polls are around five months away, Tripura is likely to go for the village committee elections of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council which as per the High Court order is to be completed by the first week of November.

However, before the assembly poll, Tripura is likely to see various political developments including the jumping of leaders from one party to another, as according to psephologists, the newly formed tribal-based TIPRA Motha party, which under the leadership of Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma had captured the TTAADC little more than a year ago and is considered a blow to the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance, is likely to be the kingmaker in Tripura this time.