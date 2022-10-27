Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that the state government has given utmost importance to the development of rural areas to accelerate the economic development of the state.

“Development of rural areas of the state has been given utmost importance to accelerate economic development. The government wants good governance in every house. Bikash fairs and good governance camps are being held all over the state to extend access to government schemes and services to the last person in the state's marginal towns”, said Deputy Chief Minister while laying the foundation stone of the District Panchayat Resource Center at Dhalabil Village Panchayat in Khowai district on October 26.

It should be noted that the construction of this Zilla Panchayat Resource Center will cost 2 crore rupees. A good governance camp was also held in Dhalabil village panchayat on this day.

24 exhibition stalls of various departments of the state government were opened in the good governance camp. The Deputy Chief Minister visited the exhibition stalls at the Good Governance Camp.

At the event, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the city will be developed only if the rural areas are developed.

“Therefore, the government has taken a multifaceted program to improve the quality of life of people in rural areas. Mothers and sisters are being included in all these development programs”, Dev Varma said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the development of a state will be accelerated only if women are self-reliant.

“Hence women empowerment is a priority area of the government”, the minister said.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government is working seriously for the development of 12 backward blocks of the state.

“There was no electricity service in the neighbourhood under the Mungiakami block. The current government has illuminated this village with the help of solar energy”, he added.