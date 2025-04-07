Tripura Pradesh BJP has started Jan Sampark Abhiyan to create awareness about the State’s and Central schemes and to know whether people were benefited or not, said BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharya on Monday.

On Monday, he attended a Jan Sampark Abhiyan in and around Agartala city.

Bhattacharya, who is also the sole Member of Parliament for the Rajya Sabha from Tripura, said that the national leaders of BJP have undertaken various activities keeping the BJP Foundation Day in front.



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“Among these, a decision was taken to conduct Jan Sampark (Public Relation). Through this, we are creating awareness among the public on schemes and works which have been implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for the welfare of the people. We are also asking people whether they are getting benefits from government schemes or not. And for this, the Jan Sampark program was launched from today,” he said.

He further informed that in the state, senior leaders, Corporators, MLAs, Ministers, and District Presidents will participate in this event.