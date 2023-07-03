Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Tripura BJP is likely to get its new chief as the meeting of the East Zone of Saffron party is scheduled to be held on July 06 at Guwahati.

Sources from BJP told India Today NE exclusively that BJP national president JP Nadda and other top brass of the party would chair the meeting of BJP East Zone which will be held in Guwahati aiming at the Lok Sabha election and some changes in the organizations.

“On July 06 the East Zone BJP organizational meeting will be held in Guwahati. BJP national president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other top brass of the national BJP will chair the meeting. All the BJP chiefs and state in-charges of BJP East Zone will attend the meeting along with other senior leaders from the state. The primary focus of the meeting will be strategizing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and implementing organizational changes within the party. The East Zone meeting will serve as a platform to discuss and deliberate on various issues concerning the party's electoral strategies, campaign planning, and organizational restructuring”, said BJP sources.

A leader from BJP claimed that in the meeting there are chances that BJP Tripura would get its new state president.

“A preliminary discussion held on the appointment of new BJP chief in Tripura. With the appointment of a new chief, the BJP aims to revitalize its presence in Tripura and strengthen its electoral prospects. So from Tripura, two names were suggested including MLA Kishore Barman and BJP State General Secretary Amit Rakshit. However we are expecting that the decision would be taken during the meeting”, said the BJP leader who didn’t wish to be quoted.

The selection of a new chief for the Tripura BJP assumes great significance as the party seeks to consolidate its position and expand its influence in the state.

The announcement of a new chief for the Tripura BJP is expected to inject fresh energy and enthusiasm into the party's rank and file.

Additionally, party officials will deliberate on enhancing coordination between the BJP and its alliance partners, ensuring a united front for the Lok Sabha elections.

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