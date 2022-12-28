The ruling BJP has received another jolt ahead of the assembly election in Tripura as another ruling MLA Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl on Wednesday, December 28 has tendered his resignation from the post.

Hrangkhawl who was a Congress man joined BJP prior 2018 assembly election and today submitted his resignation citing ‘personal issue’.

He however submitted the resignation before the Assembly secretary BP Karmakar as the Speaker of the Assembly Ratan Chakraborty is in Kolkata for his personal work.

Speaking about his resignation, Hrangkhawl said, “Today I submitted my resignation to the secretary of assembly. Only for my personal affairs today I have submitted my resignation”.

When asked him whether he is happy with the BJP government’s work, Hrangkhawl said, “That is a separate issue. You will know why I have resigned but will not say today”.

However when asked him why Congress leaders who accompanied him during the resignation, the BJP legislature said that they are his friend.

“The speaker is also my friend. I have friends from CPIM and BJP too”, he said.

During the resignation former BJP MLA and now Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha, spokesperson Prasanta Bhattacharya and other leaders accompanied the BJP MLA.

On the resignation, the secretary of Tripura legislative assembly BP Karmakar said, “Today in absence of Speaker I have received the resignation letter. I will process it and will place it before the Speaker when he will arrive here. He however didn’t specify any reason”.

With the resignation of Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl, BJP has now 33 MLAs, while CPIM have 15 , Congress have one and IPFT have 3 MLAs.

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