As the election of 60 seat assembly in Tripura is knocking at the door, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its activities and campaign starting with strengthening the booth level.

As the election is approaching, the BJP top brass has started visiting the state and holding a series of programme starting from a grassroots level.

On November 2, the former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, and incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha held a meeting with all the booth-level leaders through video conference.

On Facebook, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that today morning he participated in an organizational meeting in presence of state and central leaders of the ruling BJP and held detailed discussions on strengthening the organizational structure.

“Participated in the organizational virtual meeting in presence of state and central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. A detailed discussion was held to increase the organizational activities of the party at the booth level focusing on the upcoming elections”, Dr Saha wrote on his Facebook.

While former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who played a key role in the formation of the BJP government in 2018 ousting the 25 years long Left regime, has said, “One of our determinations is to ensure victory in every booth with greater public confidence in view of the overall development of the current government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Today I participated in a virtual meeting titled "Booth Vijay Abhiyan" in the presence of the leadership and office bearers of Bharatiya Janta Party Central and Tripura Pradesh,” he further wrote