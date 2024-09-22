Tripura BJP, on September 22 criticised the opposition Congress for misleading the public by making false and concocted statements regarding flood issues in the state.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Tripura Pradesh Spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty stated that on Saturday, Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha made false, fabricated, and concocted claims, proving that the Congress has completely lost its ground and support.

“He raised concerns about the flood situation in Tripura. I want to ask him, how many Congress workers stood by the side of flood victims and visited the flood-affected areas? In times like this, you must stand with the government instead of confusing people. During the flood, all BJP leaders, ministers, and MLAs were with the people and helped them," Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty added that the Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for those injured. So far, 36 people have died, and 33 families have already received Rs 4 lakh. By the end of this week, all affected families will receive the aid.

“The flood lasted for five days, but we are still dealing with the aftermath. Many were affected as over 3,000 people remain sheltered in 67 relief camps. Numerous houses, books, livestock, and belongings were damaged. Farmers and fish farmers also suffered losses and have received Rs 1,000 as preliminary aid. The government has supported all affected, including those in agriculture and horticulture. The government is working for the people’s development while ensuring relief efforts. Congress’s claim that the state government is not taking adequate steps is completely false,” he said.

He also pointed out that the central team has come for a preliminary assessment of the flood damage.

“The BJP workers are still on the ground helping flood victims. Despite this, Congress claims the government is biased, providing aid based on political affiliations. They seem to have forgotten what they did during their regime. Congress is engaging in dirty politics and has hatched a conspiracy to defame the state government. We strongly condemn this attempt to confuse the people,” he added.