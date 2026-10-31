The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 31 stepped up its attack on the Congress, CPI(M) and other INDIA bloc constituents, accusing them of misleading the public and undermining constitutional institutions ahead of the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Tripura.

Addressing the party’s ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ rally in Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb accused the Opposition of attempting to create political instability and weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

Saha said violence, intimidation and the use of force had no place in a democracy, asserting that the people's mandate must be expressed through the ballot box. Referring to the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, he stressed the importance of voting rights, equality before the law and respect for constitutional institutions.

Targeting the Opposition, the chief minister alleged that parties frequently question institutions such as the Supreme Court and the Election Commission after electoral defeats. He cautioned that repeated allegations against these bodies could undermine public confidence in the democratic system.

Saha also defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arguing that accurate and updated voter lists were essential for free and fair elections. Citing deaths, migration and alleged illegal infiltration, he said voter verification was necessary and accused the Congress, CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress of opposing the exercise for political reasons.

Deb, meanwhile, targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's objections to the National Population Register (NPR) and census-related exercises.

Referring to protests at Jantar Mantar, Deb questioned the Opposition's position and alleged that its leaders were attempting to create unrest despite India's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

Deb also made personal remarks against Gandhi and the Nehru-Gandhi family, questioning the Congress leader's credibility and raising issues relating to surnames and caste-based enumeration. He asserted that BJP workers would resist attempts to destabilise the country and prevent the expansion of Maoist influence in Tripura.

Several state ministers, including Pranajit Singha Roy, Sushanta Chowdhury, Ratan Lal Nath and Sudhangshu Das, attended the rally. Former Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, BJP state president and MLA Abhishek Debroy, state general secretaries Chandan Debnath and Bipin Debbarma, along with other party leaders and workers, were also present.