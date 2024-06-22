The Tripura BJP has decided to hold a 14-day-long Extended State Executive Committee Meeting starting from June 27.

Sources from Tripura BJP told India Today NE that the last executive committee meeting was held in 2023 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Charilam HS School under Sepahijala District.

“This time, we are holding the Extended State Executive Committee Meeting, which will start from June 27 and continue until July 10. For this, a two-member committee has been formed, comprising BJP state General Secretary Amit Rakhshit and State Secretary Ratan Ghosh. They will be in charge of the event. Though we have not decided on the venue yet, we are expecting to hold it in locations other than Agartala,” said the source.



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The source further mentioned that various district presidents, secretaries, presidents of various Morchas, members of the council of ministers, BJP MLAs, and state committee members of the BJP will attend the meeting.

“In this meeting, several agendas will be discussed. The Lok Sabha results and the upcoming Panchayat Poll, which will be held at the end of July or the first week of August, will be the central topics of discussion. We expect that some senior leaders will arrive in the state for the meeting,” said a BJP leader.

He added that during the meeting, there are chances of a minor reshuffle at the grassroots level as the party is now focusing on strengthening the grassroots due to the Panchayat poll.

“In a recent meeting with the Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, we stressed the importance of the grassroots level. We must strengthen this before the Panchayat poll,” said the source.